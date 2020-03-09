Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ (RCKT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RCKT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.60.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RCKT stock opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $962.18 million, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 2.65. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $27.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 11.07, a quick ratio of 11.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 225,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $5,006,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 41.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,020,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,228,000 after purchasing an additional 595,821 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 420,686 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $8,059,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,239,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,965,000 after buying an additional 261,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,979,000.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.