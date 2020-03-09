Rocky Mountain Dealerships (RME) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE RME opened at C$6.39 on Monday. Rocky Mountain Dealerships has a twelve month low of C$5.35 and a twelve month high of C$9.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.35. The company has a market capitalization of $123.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Rocky Mountain Dealerships’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 217.78%.

About Rocky Mountain Dealerships

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment primarily in Canada and the United States. The company primarily provides utility tractors, harvesters, sprayers, articulated 4 wheel-drive tractors, skid steer loaders, excavators, wheel loaders, graders, and equipment for maintaining barns and feedlots.

