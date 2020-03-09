Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROSE. ValuEngine downgraded Rosehill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rosehill Resources stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) by 95.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,737 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.12% of Rosehill Resources worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ROSE opened at $0.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35. Rosehill Resources has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $5.26. The company has a market cap of $39.91 million, a PE ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 3.34.

Rosehill Resources Company Profile

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

