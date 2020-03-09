Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €28.50 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on AXA (EPA:CS) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €29.70 ($34.53) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €27.76 ($32.27).

Get AXA alerts:

EPA CS opened at €20.00 ($23.26) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of €23.77. AXA has a one year low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a one year high of €27.69 ($32.20).

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.