Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$22.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZZZ. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Country Canada presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$23.57.

TSE:ZZZ opened at C$18.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.79 million and a PE ratio of 12.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of C$16.01 and a 12 month high of C$22.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

