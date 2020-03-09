Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s 5th Largest Position

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,417,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 636,708 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada comprises approximately 2.0% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.24% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $270,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 22,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Desjardins downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.40.

NYSE RY opened at $72.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $72.17 and a one year high of $82.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.66.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 19.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.816 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.28%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

