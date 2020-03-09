Royal Bank of Canada Raises Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$75.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$72.36.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$70.54 on Friday. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$59.50 and a one year high of C$74.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$71.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$67.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.07, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.