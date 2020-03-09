Royal Bank of Canada Trims Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Target Price to C$20.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Shares of MRE opened at C$11.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.19 million and a PE ratio of 5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.59, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of C$9.33 and a 1-year high of C$14.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.06.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.