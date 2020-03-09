Royal Bank of Canada Trims Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) Target Price to C$52.00

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, AltaCorp Capital raised their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$51.78.

Shares of TSE PKI opened at C$36.06 on Friday. Parkland Fuel has a 52 week low of C$35.28 and a 52 week high of C$49.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.55. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.14.

Parkland Fuel Company Profile

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

