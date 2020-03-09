RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) Insider Acquires £13,420 in Stock

RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) insider Sonia Baxendale acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 671 ($8.83) per share, for a total transaction of £13,420 ($17,653.25).

LON:RSA opened at GBX 499.50 ($6.57) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.74. RSA Insurance Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 497.20 ($6.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 736.84 ($9.69). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 552.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 542.21.

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported GBX 39.40 ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 40.70 ($0.54) by GBX (1.30) (($0.02)). On average, research analysts forecast that RSA Insurance Group plc will post 4912.2196488 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a GBX 15.60 ($0.21) dividend. This is an increase from RSA Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. RSA Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.59%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RSA Insurance Group to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 641 ($8.43) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.21) price objective (up from GBX 675 ($8.88)) on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. RSA Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 614.73 ($8.09).

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

