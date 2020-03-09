RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RTIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of RTI Surgical from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RTIX opened at $3.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $253.18 million, a PE ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.19. RTI Surgical has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in RTI Surgical by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RTI Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTI Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in RTI Surgical by 3,089.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 30,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RTI Surgical by 242.2% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 38,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 26,999 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTI Surgical Company Profile

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

