Saga (LON:SAGA) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt cut shares of Saga (LON:SAGA) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has GBX 50 ($0.66) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 110 ($1.45).

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SAGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Saga from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Saga in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 87.60 ($1.15).

Shares of SAGA opened at GBX 22.02 ($0.29) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.06 million and a P/E ratio of -1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 40.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 46.71. Saga has a twelve month low of GBX 31.04 ($0.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 125.90 ($1.66).

In other news, insider James Quin bought 108,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of £40,055.46 ($52,690.69).

About Saga

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

