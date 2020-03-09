Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Lowered to $100.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SAIA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Saia from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens lowered Saia from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Saia from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Saia from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.64.

Shares of SAIA opened at $79.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Saia has a 12 month low of $56.35 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Saia had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $443.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Saia will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $1,152,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,918,600.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 578.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Saia during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

