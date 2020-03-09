Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

SAIA has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Saia from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens cut Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Saia from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Saia from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.64.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $79.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.85. Saia has a 1 year low of $56.35 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $443.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.31 million. Saia had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Saia will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $1,152,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,600.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Saia by 578.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Saia by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

