SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Position Raised by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 180.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications stock opened at $285.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.90. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $181.50 and a 12 month high of $309.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.37 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 17.43%.

In related news, Director Brian C. Carr sold 5,524 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.85, for a total value of $1,606,655.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,753.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total transaction of $14,912,988.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 208,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,432,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,141 shares of company stock valued at $29,165,547. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.62.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

