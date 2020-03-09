Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SLB. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of SLB opened at $23.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.26. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 90,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.