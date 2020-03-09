Scotiabank Lowers Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target to C$28.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

LIF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at C$17.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.85. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$16.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 5.44.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

