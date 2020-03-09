Scotiabank Raises Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$29.00

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. CSFB downgraded shares of Hydro One from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hydro One from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$27.61.

Shares of Hydro One stock opened at C$28.54 on Friday. Hydro One has a 1 year low of C$20.11 and a 1 year high of C$29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.47.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.4799999 earnings per share for the current year.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

