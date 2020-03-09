Scotiabank Trims Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) Target Price to C$5.00

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

NVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Nuvista Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price target on Nuvista Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Nuvista Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Nuvista Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.44.

Shares of NVA stock opened at C$1.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.35. The company has a market cap of $356.44 million and a PE ratio of 5.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37. Nuvista Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.39 and a 12-month high of C$5.19.

In related news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk acquired 14,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$40,570.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 91,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$259,027.07. Also, Director Keith A.J. Macphail acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$157,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,532,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,950,611.88.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

