Scotiabank Trims Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Target Price to C$6.75

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on POU. Laurentian raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Friday, December 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CSFB raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.55.

Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at C$2.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.18. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of C$2.71 and a 12 month high of C$9.52. The firm has a market cap of $389.34 million and a PE ratio of -1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22.

In other news, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.39, for a total value of C$739,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,149,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,498,411.32.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

