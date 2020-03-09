Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) is Gobi Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Gobi Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,054,168 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 136,592 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises 6.1% of Gobi Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Gobi Capital LLC owned approximately 0.32% of SEA worth $42,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SEA by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,718 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in SEA by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,801 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SEA by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,635 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

SEA stock opened at $50.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.11. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.28. Sea Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.77.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.23). SEA had a negative return on equity of 72.89% and a negative net margin of 67.18%. The company had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sea Ltd will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SEA from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SEA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on SEA from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. CLSA boosted their target price on SEA from $44.60 to $54.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

