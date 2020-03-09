Sientra (SIEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sientra stock opened at $3.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $193.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.58. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.80.

SIEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Sientra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 16,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $99,036.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 63,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $375,621.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

