Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SBNY. Stephens boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Hovde Group cut Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $116.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.58 and a 200 day moving average of $128.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $111.91 and a twelve month high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $345.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.91 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

