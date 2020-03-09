Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$23.57.

Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$18.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of C$16.01 and a 52-week high of C$22.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

