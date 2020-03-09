Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ZZZ has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$23.57.

Shares of ZZZ stock opened at C$18.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $704.79 million and a PE ratio of 12.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.20. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of C$16.01 and a 52-week high of C$22.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

