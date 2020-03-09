SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Stock Position Lowered by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its position in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,319,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,769,496 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 2.68% of SLM worth $100,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLM by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 21,914,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $195,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,641 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of SLM by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,663,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $175,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,573 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,453,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SLM by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 8,059,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $71,806,000 after acquiring an additional 118,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of SLM by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,770,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,595,000 after acquiring an additional 149,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM opened at $9.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.30. SLM Corp has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. SLM had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SLM Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

In other SLM news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $82,310.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

