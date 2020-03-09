SmartCash (SMART) Tops 1-Day Volume of $421,218.00

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 9th. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinBene, Cryptopia and HitBTC. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. SmartCash has a market cap of $6.37 million and approximately $421,218.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SmartCash

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, CoinBene, Braziliex, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

