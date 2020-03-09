Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Receives $171.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.60.

SNA has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

NYSE:SNA opened at $141.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $137.20 and a twelve month high of $174.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.08. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Snap-on will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $676,252.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,326.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,412 shares of company stock valued at $8,841,422. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 217,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $742,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

