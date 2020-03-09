SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Holdings Boosted by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises about 1.4% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.32% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 533,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 385,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,018,000 after acquiring an additional 21,884 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 296,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after acquiring an additional 158,682 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 228,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 145,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 11,277 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $51.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.42. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $59.55.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

