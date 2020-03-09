Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Spin Master (TSE:TOY) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$23.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$47.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TOY. CIBC lowered shares of Spin Master from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$46.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$39.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$53.00 to C$43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Spin Master from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$41.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$28.44.

TSE:TOY opened at C$16.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.87. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$15.36 and a twelve month high of C$46.61.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

