Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Spin Master (TSE:TOY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$20.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$35.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TOY. DA Davidson cut Spin Master from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$41.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC cut their price target on Spin Master from C$36.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut Spin Master from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$40.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Spin Master from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Spin Master from C$53.00 to C$43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$28.44.

Spin Master stock opened at C$16.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$15.36 and a 52-week high of C$46.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

