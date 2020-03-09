Spire Healthcare Group’s (SPI) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPI. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Spire Healthcare Group to an underperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 106 ($1.39) to GBX 113 ($1.49) in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 117 ($1.54) to GBX 121 ($1.59) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire Healthcare Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 130.60 ($1.72).

Shares of SPI stock opened at GBX 108.20 ($1.42) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 127.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 122.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.55. The company has a market cap of $433.97 million and a P/E ratio of 27.05. Spire Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of GBX 95.25 ($1.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 145 ($1.91).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Spire Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2.26%. Spire Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is 1.00%.

About Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

