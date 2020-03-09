Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.27.

NASDAQ SAVE opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.44. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $58.54.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $969.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.38 million. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

In related news, Director Christine P. Richards acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.24 per share, for a total transaction of $216,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $254,043.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

