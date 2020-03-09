Stakenet (XSN) Price Up 10.2% This Week

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for $0.0572 or 0.00000628 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Stakenet has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. Stakenet has a market capitalization of $5.46 million and approximately $327,346.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00995523 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00013021 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 104,389,182 coins and its circulating supply is 95,482,526 coins. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io.

Stakenet Coin Trading

Stakenet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

