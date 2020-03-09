Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,626,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,352 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 3.68% of Stars Group worth $277,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSG. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stars Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Stars Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSG opened at $23.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.82 and a beta of 1.51. Stars Group Inc has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Stars Group had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stars Group Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stars Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

