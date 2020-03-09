Stephens Cuts Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Price Target to $18.00

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) had its price objective reduced by Stephens from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on REPH. BidaskClub lowered shares of Recro Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.13.

NASDAQ REPH opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.87. Recro Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of -0.11.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.91. Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Recro Pharma will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Recro Pharma by 635.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Recro Pharma by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,988 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Recro Pharma by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

