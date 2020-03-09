Stephens Raises Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target to $375.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on COO. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $344.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $355.00.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $333.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $278.50 and a 1-year high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $646.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.04 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 16.99%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

