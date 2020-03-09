Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.43.

Shares of SFIX opened at $22.78 on Thursday. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $37.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.58, a PEG ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $948,269.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Yee sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,188.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 314,571 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,631. Corporate insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

