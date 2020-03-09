STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €31.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €31.50 ($36.63) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.50 ($29.65) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €26.94 ($31.33).

EPA STM opened at €23.29 ($27.08) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is €21.93. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($24.94).

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

