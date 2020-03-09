Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Shares Acquired by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 1,207.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,209 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Store Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $305,695,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Store Capital by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,001,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,529,000 after purchasing an additional 770,362 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Store Capital by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,866,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,524,000 after purchasing an additional 374,641 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Store Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $9,617,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Store Capital by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 577,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,521,000 after purchasing an additional 231,497 shares in the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Store Capital alerts:

STOR opened at $32.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.99. Store Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $31.12 and a 12 month high of $40.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $173.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.70 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Rosivach bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.10 per share, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Also, Director Joseph M. Donovan bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $100,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,279.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $794,050 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks cut Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

Store Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Store Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Store Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.