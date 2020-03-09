Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) and Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) Financial Survey

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) and Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Studio City International and Twin River Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Studio City International 5.14% 4.02% 1.53% Twin River Worldwide 10.53% 19.06% 6.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Studio City International and Twin River Worldwide’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Studio City International $626.73 million 2.47 $43.63 million $0.75 26.24 Twin River Worldwide $523.58 million 1.48 $71.44 million $1.81 12.53

Twin River Worldwide has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Studio City International. Twin River Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Studio City International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Studio City International and Twin River Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Studio City International 1 0 0 0 1.00 Twin River Worldwide 0 2 2 0 2.50

Studio City International presently has a consensus price target of $16.10, indicating a potential downside of 18.19%. Twin River Worldwide has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.91%. Given Twin River Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Twin River Worldwide is more favorable than Studio City International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.0% of Studio City International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Twin River Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of Twin River Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Twin River Worldwide beats Studio City International on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. is a gaming, retail and entertainment resort located in Cotai, Macau. It engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Twin River Worldwide

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.

