Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (SNSS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSS opened at $1.01 on Monday. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56.

SNSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

