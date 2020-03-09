Talos Energy (TALO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 11th. Analysts expect Talos Energy to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $12.01 on Monday. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $31.34. The stock has a market cap of $698.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average is $22.58.

TALO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

