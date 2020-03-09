Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Given a C$3.25 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Laurentian dropped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tamarack Valley Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.29.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Shares of TVE stock opened at C$1.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.85. The firm has a market cap of $283.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.04 and a 1 year high of C$3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70.

In other news, Senior Officer Ronald Steve Hozjan sold 25,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.94, for a total transaction of C$50,438.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 404,661 shares in the company, valued at C$785,042.34.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.