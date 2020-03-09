Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$2.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TVE. TD Securities cut their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.50 price target on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Laurentian cut their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$2.50 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tamarack Valley Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.29.

Shares of TSE:TVE opened at C$1.26 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.04 and a 12-month high of C$3.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $283.10 million and a PE ratio of 9.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62.

In other news, Senior Officer Ronald Steve Hozjan sold 25,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.94, for a total value of C$50,438.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 404,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$785,042.34.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

