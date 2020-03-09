Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Shares of TRP opened at $54.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. Tc Pipelines has a twelve month low of $44.16 and a twelve month high of $57.92.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines in the fourth quarter worth $454,919,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines in the fourth quarter worth $111,131,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 221.2% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,223,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,307 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines in the fourth quarter worth $89,191,000. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 4,039,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $215,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

