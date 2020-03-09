TD Securities Cuts Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$26.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$26.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Spin Master from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday. Cormark decreased their price target on Spin Master from C$39.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Spin Master from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC decreased their price target on Spin Master from C$36.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson cut Spin Master from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$41.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spin Master presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$28.44.

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$16.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.81. Spin Master has a one year low of C$15.36 and a one year high of C$46.61.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

