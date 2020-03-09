TD Securities Raises Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$80.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$72.36.

Shares of TSE GRT.UN opened at C$70.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 9.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$71.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$67.27. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$59.50 and a 52-week high of C$74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.07, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

