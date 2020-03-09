TD Securities Trims Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Target Price to C$50.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$45.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$45.61.

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$30.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$29.83 and a 1-year high of C$42.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.75, for a total value of C$815,014.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,098 shares in the company, valued at C$3,386,301.67. Also, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 15,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.04, for a total value of C$600,600.00. Insiders have sold 162,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,707,507 in the last 90 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

