TD Securities Trims Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) Target Price to C$4.75

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CSFB boosted their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 target price on Nuvista Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$4.25 target price on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.44.

Get Nuvista Energy alerts:

Nuvista Energy stock opened at C$1.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.44 million and a P/E ratio of 5.11. Nuvista Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.39 and a 1 year high of C$5.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37.

In other Nuvista Energy news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk acquired 14,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,570.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$259,027.07. Also, Director Keith A.J. Macphail acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.14 per share, with a total value of C$157,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,532,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,950,611.88.

About Nuvista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.